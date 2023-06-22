HamberMenu
Puducherry exempted from entrance test for nursing admission

The direction has been given based on a request made by the territorial administration in April for exemption

June 22, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

In a relief to the Health Department and students aspiring to get nursing admissions, the Indian Nursing Council (INC) has exempted Puducherry from conducting Common Entrance Test for B.Sc (Nursing) admission this academic year.

Lieutenant Col Sarvjeet Kaur, secretary of INC in a letter to Puducherry Health Secretary on Wednesday, said, “INC has agreed to the request for exemption from conduct of entrance examination for admission in B. Sc (Nursing) this academic year as a one-time measure for the Union Territory only. However, this will not be set as a precedence.”

The direction was given based on a request made by the U.T. administration in April for exemption.

Earlier on June 8, the INC secretary had asked the Health Department to admit nursing students based on a qualifying examination.

A few days ago, the government again approached INC seeking exemption as it found it difficult to conduct the test by July and complete the admission process by August as prescribed by the council.

