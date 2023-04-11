Puducherry Excise Department publishes names of defaulters, properties to be disposed of through auction

April 11, 2023 02:50 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Excise Department, one of the main sources of revenue generation for the Puducherry government, has published the names of defaulters running arrack and toddy shops who have not paid up their fees, to mount pressure and recover the arrears from them, for the fiscal 2019-20 to 2021-22.

The Department has identified about 78 defaulters for non-payment of arrears, which amount to a total of ₹6.67 crore. Notices have been issued to the defaulting shops, and the properties have already been attached, and will be auctioned if they fail to clear the arrears. The lessees have arrears ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹15 lakh.

Issuing a public notice, the Excise Department pointed out that the last date for payment of arrears along with the principal and interest, from 2019-20 to 2021-22 is May 3. If the arrears were not cleared, the attached properties would be put up for auction, Deputy Commissioner of Excise, T. Sudhakar said.

According to an official, “The names of the defaulters have been put up on the website of the Excise Department. All the lessees of arrack and toddy shops had pledged their documents and properties and bank guarantees with the Department, while successfully bidding for shops during the online auction. Though they were given sufficient notices, they have failed to pay the arrears.”

As per the notice, the properties of the defaulters would be disposed of by the Department through a public auction on May 3. A team of Revenue officials has started inspecting the attached properties from April 10, to finalise the minimum bid amounts.

Official sources said the defaulters would not be allowed to register their names and participate in the auction of arrack and toddy shops in the future. The details of the properties being put up for auction have also been uploaded on the portal.

Excise is one of the biggest revenue earners for the Puducherry government and the Department surpassed its excise revenue target for 2021-22 and achieved ₹1,072 crore as against the target of ₹950 crore. For 2022-23, the Department achieved ₹1,377.53 crore as against ₹1,400 crore.

