HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Puducherry enhances festival clothes allowance for members of Adi Dravidar community

The allowance has been enhanced from the existing ₹500 to ₹1,000 for all members of the community aged over 18; CM N. Rangasamy made the announcement while leading the Liberation Day celebrations in the U.T.

November 01, 2023 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister N. Rangasamy received a salute after unfurling the national flag on the occasion of Liberation Day, marked in Puducherry on Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy received a salute after unfurling the national flag on the occasion of Liberation Day, marked in Puducherry on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 | Photo Credit: Kumar SS

The government has decided to increase financial assistance provided to members of the Adi Dravidar community to buy outfits during Deepavali and Pongal festivals, from the existing ₹500 to ₹1,000, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said on Wednesday.

Making the announcement while participating in the Puducherry Liberation Day celebrations held at Gandhi Thidal, the Chief Minister said so far, an amount of ₹ 500 was given to those above 18 years of age belonging to the Adi Dravidar community to buy dresses/outfits during both festivals. The amount has now been enhanced to ₹1,000, the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Rangasamy led the celebrations at the Gandhi Thidal. On his arrival for the event, he was given a guard of honour. After unfurling the national flag, various contingents of the territorial police, National Cadet Corps (NCC) and school students participated in a march. Various cultural programmes were also held.

Commitment to welfare programmes

The government was committed to implementing all welfare and development programmes, Mr. Rangasamy said. The Union government has included Puducherry for funding under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme to improve tourism infrastructure. The government in the process of developing land in Manapet through a Public Private Partnership mode, for tourism promotion, he said in his address.

The per capita income of the Union Territory increased from ₹2,14, 913 in 2021-2022 to ₹2, 22,451 in 2022-23. The per capita income has registered a growth rate of 3. 51 % during this period, the CM said. The individual income is expected to go up further to ₹2, 92, 223 in 2023-24, he added.

Speaker R. Selvam, Deputy Speaker Rajavelou, Minister for Civil Supplies A. K Sai J Saravanan Kumar, legislators and senior officials participated in the programme at Gandhi Thidal.

Cultural programmes marked the celebration of Liberation Day in Puducherry on November 1, 2023

Cultural programmes marked the celebration of Liberation Day in Puducherry on November 1, 2023 | Photo Credit: Kumar SS

Liberation Day was celebrated with fanfare in all the four regions of the Union Territory. It was on November 1 that the then French establishments of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam merged de facto with the Indian union, bidding farewell to the French regime.

Similar events were held at the UT’s enclaves of Karaikal, Yanam and Mahe. While Home Minister A. Namassivayam participated in the celebrations held in Karaikal, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan and Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar were chief guests at Yanam and Mahe regions respectively.

Related Topics

Puducherry / tribals / pension and welfare

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.