Puducherry Electricity Department will not be fully privatised, says Minister

There will not be a 100% privatisation of the Electricity Department, as the government has decided to have a stake in the sector, following objections from employees and legislators to handing over the department to a private entity, Minister for Home A. Namassivayam told the Assembly on Wednesday.

“We have taken a policy decision to privatise the department; but after objections were raised, the government has decided to have a stake in the sector. It will be a 51:49 joint venture. The case is already in court, but there is no bar on calling for the Request for Proposal for privatisation. But the final outcome will be based on the court verdict,” Mr. Namassivayam, who also holds the Electricity portfolio, said, while replying to the demands for grants for his departments.

Even as the Minister was making his statement, DMK and Congress legislators staged a walkout as a mark of protest against the government’s decision to privatise the department.

Allaying the concerns of the members, the Minister said the existing subsidies and free connections given to the target population will continue even if the department were privatised. “There is no need to fear, as the government is committed to protecting the interest of consumers. Beneficiaries will continue to enjoy subsidy and free power. JERC will continue to fix the tariff, and the land owned by the department will remain under the control of the government,” he said.

On the installation of prepaid meters, he said the fear of a sudden disconnection of power in case of a default was unfounded. The consumers would be intimated before taking any punitive action, he said.

Detailing the plans for the Home Department, the Minister said steps had been taken to upgrade 19 traffic signals in the town into intelligent traffic signals under the Smart City project. The government had also decided to set up a Tourist Police Wing to address the security concerns of tourists. Steps had been taken to install 60 CCTV cameras in police stations and 160 other places, the Minister said.

The government was also contemplating amendments to the Goondas Act to include provisions to deal with certain crimes including drug trade, the Home Minister said.

Reopening of ration shops

Minister for Civil Supplies A.K. Sai J. Saravanan Kumar said the government had taken steps to reopen ration shops to distribute free rice in the Union Territory.

Winding up the discussion on the demands for grants for his departments, the Minister said call centres would be opened to address the grievances of the public. The Pondicherry Agro Products, Food and Civil Supplies Corporation (PAPSCO) would be revived. The government was in the process of tendering 33 bars owned by PAPSCO. The corporation was targeting a revenue of around ₹150 crore through the tendering process, he added.

The government had set aside ₹10 crore for the purchase of firefighting equipment. New buildings would be constructed for the fire stations in Puducherry, Villianur and Thavalakuppam. The government had also decided to create 58 new posts in the Fire and Rescue Service Department, the Minister said.