Puducherry Electricity Department employees continue relay fast

Special Correspondent June 10, 2022 18:52 IST

They have been protesting against the approval for privatisation

The employees of the Puducherry Electricity Department continued their relay fast on Friday against the proposed privatisation. They took turns to stage the fast against the permission given by the territorial administration to the Central government to privatise the Department. They have decided to hold the protest without causing much hardship to people, though they are not attending to work to provide new connections.



