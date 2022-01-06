Puducherry electorate exceeds 8.4 lakh after SSR

It saw 13,682 additions, 3,254 deletions

Puducherry district, which includes Yanam and Mahe, has 8,48,552 voters in its electorate as per the final electoral rolls published on Wednesday.

The rolls, which were formally released by outgoing Collector Purva Garg, has 4,00,278 male electors, 4,48,175 women voters and 99 others.

The final electoral rolls were determined after a Special Summary Revision (SSR), exercised across 25 Assembly constituencies in Puducherry, Yanam and Mahe on the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The drive, held from January 1, 2021 to November 30, 2021, has January 1, 2022 as the qualifying date. The final electoral roll, which effected 13,682 inclusions and 3,254 deletions, was made available to all registered national and State political parties.

The most inclusions were in Villianur (1,002), Mangalam (947) and Yanam (929) while the maximum deletions were in Kamaraj Nagar (305), Mahe (220) and Nettapakkam (208).