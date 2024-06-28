Puducherry Education Department orders closure of 33 illegal private schools

Continuing its crackdown on illegal institutions, the Department of School Education has ordered the closure of 33 private schools that were operating in the Union Territory of Puducherry without the approval of the Directorate of School Education.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an official press release, P. Priyatarshny, Director of School Education, said the closure orders follow instances coming to light of several private schools operating illegally without obtaining proper approvals from the Directorate.

The closure orders pertain to play schools, nurseries and Montessori institutions functioning in Puducherry region. The National Education Policy has brought all preschool institutions under the purview of the Education Department, an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department advised parents not to enrol their children in schools that do not have a valid accreditation. “There has been a mushrooming of preschool units functioning out of makeshift premises without approval or adherence to safety and other guidelines mandated by the NEP for the preschool sector. We will continue with field inspections at such illegal institutions that have so far been under the radar,” said an official.

On December 15, 2023, the Department of School Education had ordered the closure of 33 non-accredited private schools in the first phase of the crackdown on illegal institutions. Subsequently, as per orders issued on June 25, another 33 unrecognised private schools have been served closure notices in the second phase of the crackdown.

The Department reiterated that running a school without recognition stood in violation of the rules and regulations under the Puducherry School Education Act, 1987 and the Pondicherry School Education Rules, 1996. Further, section 18 (5) of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, states that a person who continues to run a school without obtaining a certificate of recognition shall be liable to a fine which may extend to ₹1 lakh after withdrawal of recognition. And in case of continued violations, a fine of ₹10,000 shall be imposed for every day that the contravention continues.

The Education Department said parents enrolling their children in such schools, would along with the respective school management, bear full responsibility for future consequences. “Therefore, parents are advised to ensure that their children are in schools properly accredited by the Directorate of School Education,” the press note said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.