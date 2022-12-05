Puducherry Education Department adds egg to noon meal scheme menu

December 05, 2022 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Eggs being distributed to schoolchildren as part of the noon meal programme in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The Education Department has started providing eggs as part of the noon meal programme in government schools. The government had invited criticism for not including eggs in the menu when the programme was handed over to Akshaya Patra. According to a government official, the meals would be provided by the non-governmental organisation, but the department would supply eggs on its own. “We have started providing egg to students at a few schools on Monday. In a week, eggs will be provided in all schools,” he said.

