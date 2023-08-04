Puducherry documentary film festival gets under way

August 04, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) is in the process of involving global expertise for restoring and digitising some of the earliest films, from the silent era and first generation talkies, to preserve and popularise the legacy of Indian cinema, D. Ramakrishnan, NFDC General Manager, said on Friday.

Addressing the launch of the 11th Puducherry International Documentary Short Film Festival (August 4-6) at Alliance Francaise, Mr. Ramakrishnan said under the National Film Heritage Mission (NFHM) led by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, surviving prints of films, even scratchy DVD versions, were being sourced from wherever available for restoration and digitisation with the help of international experts.

The NFDC, which amalgamated the Films Division, Children’s Film Society of India, Directorate of Film Festivals and National Film Archives into a single entity, had taken over the task of production, preservation and promotion of different forms of cinema, he said.

It had an archival repository of over 10,000 films and documentaries that encompass the evolution of Indian cinema. In fact, once the surviving prints were salvaged and restored, the fresh digital version of yesteryear classics were taken to the public during screenings held on Saturdays at the National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC) in Mumbai. These screenings at the Gulshan Mahal venue under the “NMIC’s Chronicles of Timeless Treasures” were popular with audiences, Mr. Ramakrishnan said.

He also spelt out the various initiatives of the NFDC in nurturing debutants and established film-makers, even extending 100% production finance for debutants or facilitating co-production. It also hosted film festivals, including several prestigious events, across India as part of cinema promotion. Among the other significant initiatives was the Film Bazaar, a collaborating platform for film-makers and industry professionals and the “Work in Progress Lab” that helps fledgling directors fine-tune productions to the tastes of an international audience, he said.

Alliance Francaise president Satish Nallam said the AFP, which was mandated to the dissemination of French language and culture also promoted intercultural exchanges and the partnership with the documentary film festival marked the beginning of a promising journey.

Alliance Francaise Director Laurent Jalicous emphasised the important role of documentaries in an age of disinformation. “Documentaries have the power to spark movements and effect change”, he said.

By foregrounding pressing concerns, ranging from climate change and social injustice to human rights violations, the films can turn others into advocates for positive transformation, he said.

M. Sivakumar, film-maker, Aadhavan Deetchanya, S. Tamilselvan, K. R. Ravichandran and S. Ramachandran, festival organisers also spoke.

The three-day festival will showcase 32 films in 11 languages from nine countries, including a clutch of award-winning documentaries. The fare features entries from France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland and Sri Lanka besides Indian films.

The free-entry festival is a collaborative effort of the Puducherry Film Forum, Films Division under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, National Film Development Corporation of India, the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers/Artists’ Association and the Alliance Francaise Pondichery.