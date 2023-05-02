Puducherry doctors perform squint surgery on Mauritian children

May 02, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A team of ophthalmologists from Puducherry have performed squint correction surgeries on children in Mauritius as part of an international Rotary initiative.

The Rotary Club of Pondicherry Agaram’s first International Squint Eye Surgery Project was undertaken in collaboration with the Ministry for Health and Wellness, Mauritius and Rotary Club of Bagatelle.

The surgery team led by Millind, Rotarian from Mumbai, comprised Madhuri, Harsha and Priyanka and was supported by Vanaja Vaithianathan of RC Pondicherry Eves.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the camp, the doctors screened around 175 children in OP with squint and other congenital developmental and acquired eye defects. The 65 children who required surgery were operated upon successfully at the Subramania Bharathi Government Eye Hospital, Mauritius.

The Mauritius Minister for Health Kailash Kumar Jagatpal, who inaugurated the programme, lauded the initiative to provide free of cost treatment to children suffering from Strabismus condition and provide specialised training to Mauritian doctors. The president of Rotary Club of Bagatelle and others and Health Ministry staff participated.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Rotary Clubs of Pondicherry Agaram and Bagatelle, and the Ministry of Health in Mauritius has been signed to further collaboration, said Sowrirajan, President of Rotary club of Pondicherry Agaram.