Puducherry DMK workers stage protest in front of police station

January 03, 2024 01:07 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

DMK workers on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, staged a protest in front of the Odiansalai Police Station demanding the arrest of AIADMK secretary A. Anbalagan for allegedly disrupting the work of DMK legislator Anibal Kennedy recently, in Uppalam constituency.

DMK workers, mostly from the Uppalam constituency, demanded the registration of a case against Mr. Anbalagan for preventing an elected representative from discharging his duties. They accused Mr Anbalagan of insulting the DMK legislator. The protest was in sequel to a verbal spat that occurred between Mr Anbalagan and Mr Kennedy, last month, over a damaged manhole in the Uppalam constituency.

The DMK workers dispersed after courting arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.