Puducherry DMK workers stage protest in front of police station

January 03, 2024 01:07 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

DMK workers on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, staged a protest in front of the Odiansalai Police Station demanding the arrest of AIADMK secretary A. Anbalagan for allegedly disrupting the work of DMK legislator Anibal Kennedy recently, in Uppalam constituency.

DMK workers, mostly from the Uppalam constituency, demanded the registration of a case against Mr. Anbalagan for preventing an elected representative from discharging his duties. They accused Mr Anbalagan of insulting the DMK legislator. The protest was in sequel to a verbal spat that occurred between Mr Anbalagan and Mr Kennedy, last month, over a damaged manhole in the Uppalam constituency.

The DMK workers dispersed after courting arrest.