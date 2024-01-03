GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Puducherry DMK workers stage protest in front of police station

The cadre demanded the arrest of AIADMK secretary A. Anbalagan for allegedly disrupting the work of DMK legislator Anibal Kennedy recently, in Uppalam constituency

January 03, 2024 01:07 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
DMK workers staged a protest in front of the in front of Odiansalai Police Station on Wednesday, January 3, 2023

DMK workers staged a protest in front of the in front of Odiansalai Police Station on Wednesday, January 3, 2023 | Photo Credit: Kumar S.S.

DMK workers on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, staged a protest in front of the Odiansalai Police Station demanding the arrest of AIADMK secretary A. Anbalagan for allegedly disrupting the work of DMK legislator Anibal Kennedy recently, in Uppalam constituency.

DMK workers, mostly from the Uppalam constituency, demanded the registration of a case against Mr. Anbalagan for preventing an elected representative from discharging his duties. They accused Mr Anbalagan of insulting the DMK legislator. The protest was in sequel to a verbal spat that occurred between Mr Anbalagan and Mr Kennedy, last month, over a damaged manhole in the Uppalam constituency.

The DMK workers dispersed after courting arrest.

Related Topics

Puducherry / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.