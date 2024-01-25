GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Puducherry DMK to boycott customary Republic Day tea party hosted by Lt. Governor Tamilisai

The party had boycotted last year’s Independence Day tea party hosted by her as a mark of protest.

January 25, 2024 03:10 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Puducherry DMK Legislature party leader R. Siva. File

Puducherry DMK Legislature party leader R. Siva. File | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

The Principal Opposition in Puducherry, DMK, has decided to boycott the customary tea party hosted by the Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on the Republic Day for her alleged indulgence in politics while occupying a Constitutional position.

Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva, in a statement, said the party used to attend the customary tea party hosted by the previous Lt. Governors at Raj Nivas. “However, we have decided to boycott the event hosted by Dr. Tamilisai as she has converted Raj Nivas into a BJP office. We have been pointing out the mistake of her functioning as a BJP member. But she has not changed her style of functioning. So, we have decided to boycott the tea party hosted by her on January 26,” Mr. Siva said.

The party had boycotted last year’s Independence Day tea party hosted by her as a mark of protest. The DMK has been critical on the style of functioning of Dr. Tamilisai ever since she took over as the Lt. Governor. The party had been accusing her of implementing the agenda of BJP and Central government in Puducherry.

