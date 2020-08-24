Puducherry

Puducherry DMK MLA tests positive

R. Siva

R. Siva  

DMK legislator R. Siva tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The Orleanpet legislator, who is the party leader in the Assembly, was first admitted to Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research here.

Later on Sunday evening, he was shifted to Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, for better medical care. He is the fourth legislator to test positive for the virus.

