Puducherry DMK leader urges CM Rangasamy to reconsider alliance with BJP, says Centre has neglected UT in Budget

A. M. H. Nazeem said even being in alliance with the BJP at the Centre has not benefited the Puducherry government

DMK legislator, and party Karaikal district convenor, A. M. H. Nazeem, has urged Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to quit the alliance with the BJP to protest the “neglect shown to the Union Territory in the Budget.”

Interacting with reporters on Thursday night, the DMK leader said the Centre had completely ignored the UT in the annual budget. Central assistance remained the same as it was last financial year, he said.

The government has not benefited at all from its alliance with the BJP. Even months after coming to power, the government was not able to provide pending salaries to employees of public sector undertakings and Anganwadi workers, he said.

“Even after being in alliance, the BJP at the Centre is not willing to provide any assistance to the UT. The Chief Minister should reconsider its alliance with BJP at the earliest,” Mr. Nazeem said.