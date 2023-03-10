HamberMenu
Puducherry DMK and Congress legislators submit memorandum to Chief Minister

The delegation urged the Chief Minister to install a statue for the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M. Karunanidhi, in Puducherry 

March 10, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
DMK and Congress legislators submitting a memorandum to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, at the Legislative Assembly in Puducherry on Friday.

DMK and Congress legislators submitting a memorandum to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, at the Legislative Assembly in Puducherry on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

DMK and Congress legislators in Puducherry led by Opposition leader R. Siva on Friday submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy seeking installation of a statue for the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M. Karunanidhi, in Puducherry. 

The delegation met the Chief Minister in his chamber on the sidelines of the Assembly session on Friday. Speaker R. Selvam was present.

Mr. Siva told reporters that the party had given several representations to the Chief Minister seeking installation of the statue and that he had promised to consider the demand during the last session of the Assembly.

‘The government has not taken any step to erect a statue for Mr. Karunanidhi. We have requested the CM to install a fitting statue for our leader before August,” Mr. Siva said. 

