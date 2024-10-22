Puducherry District Court upholds eviction proceedings against Cercle de Pondicherry

While upholding the eviction proceedings initiated by the Public Works Department two years ago against Cercle De Pondicherry, a landmark recreation club situated adjacent to the Puducherry Legislative Assembly, on the ground of “non-renewal of lease agreement and non-payment of rent from 2010, the Puducherry District Court has acknowledged the ownership rights of territorial administration over the Club and also ruled out any sort of impunity considering it was established during French regime.

Dismissing the appeals filed by Cercle De Pondicherry challenging the proceedings initiated by PWD, Principal District Judge T. Chandrasekaran in his order passed on October 19, said the property belongs to the Puducherry government and the club was liable to be evicted at once for non-payment of rent arrears.

The then Executive Engineer cum Estate Officer, PWD, on June 16, 2022, had issued an order under Section 5 of the Public Premises ( Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971, asking the management of the Club to vacate the premises as it was found to be an “unauthorised” occupation of the public premises. The order was issued after the club management failed to agree to the enhanced rent agreement.

Udhayakumar Ramanujam, High Court advocate who was specially engaged by the government, said around 45, 838 square feet of property in the heart of the town was in possession of the Club. “As per the details available with Estate Officer, PWD, the rent due is from 2010 and the rent payable runs to crores. The AG audit has also issued memo to the Estate Officer to take necessary steps to streamline the rent arrangement and rent arrears due to exchequer,” he had argued for the government in the court.

In his order, the Judge noted that the non payment of rent arrears comes at a time when the government was “struggling” hard even to open ration shops meant for the poor people of the Union Territory. The Judge noted that poor people living in huts of villages around Puducherry town are regularly paying property tax to the government without committing default fearing coercive action from the authorities.

“The appeals (against the eviction order of PWD) are misconceived and devoid of merit. The intention is very clear that the club should retain the possession of the premises and enjoy till dispossession by procrastinating the issues and kept it alive for ever. The club running free of cost for the property situated at the heart of the white town under the guise of claiming immunity or on same excuses which are extraneous, luxurious and untenable should be deprecated in law and the accumulated dues of arrears of rent should be collected invariable from the office bearers of the club present and past without showing any indulgence. Any more exploitation with the connivance of corrupt officials of government of Puducherry by the club should be viewed seriously for the future of this nation,” the Judge said in his order.

The Club cannot take shelter under Article 13 of the Treaty of Cession of the French Establishments of Pondicherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam to Indian Union. The treaty was applicable to only properties pertaining to worship or in use for cultural purposes. The club at the time of cessation was not controlled by any Missions or any institutions entrusted by the French regulations and hence the club cannot take shelter under Article 13 to safeguard its “so-called” ownership over the property.

The Court noted that there was any “iota” of evidence to manifest that the club was engaged in social and cultural activities especially programmes related to French culture and language. The management runs the club exclusively for meeting entertainment purposes, the court said.