Puducherry DEO inspects polling stations

April 06, 2024 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

District Election Officer A. Kulothungan on Saturday inspected the check post at Mullodai and certain polling booths at Bahour , Ariyankuppam, Nallavadu and Koodapakkam areas.

He reviewed the preparedness at the check post and sensitive booths to ensure smooth conduct of the elections. The DEO also visited the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Veterinary Education and Research where government employees are undergoing training for election duty. Staff to be deployed at 967 polling booths are undergoing training till April 7, an election release here said.

According to an official, training programme for government employees are held at 16 centres. Earlier in the day, the DEO flagged off a cycle rally to create voter awareness to ensure 100% polling. The cycle rally was held in association with Rotary Club of Pondicherry COSMOS.

