GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Puducherry DEO inspects polling stations

April 06, 2024 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
DEO A. Kulothungan inspecting a polling station.

DEO A. Kulothungan inspecting a polling station.

District Election Officer A. Kulothungan on Saturday inspected the check post at Mullodai and certain polling booths at Bahour , Ariyankuppam, Nallavadu and Koodapakkam areas. 

He reviewed the preparedness at the check post and sensitive booths to ensure smooth conduct of the elections. The DEO also visited the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Veterinary Education and Research where government employees are undergoing training for election duty. Staff to be deployed at 967 polling booths are undergoing training till April 7, an election release here said.

According to an official, training programme for government employees are held at 16 centres. Earlier in the day, the DEO flagged off a cycle rally to create voter awareness to ensure 100% polling. The cycle rally was held in association with Rotary Club of Pondicherry COSMOS.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.