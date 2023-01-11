ADVERTISEMENT

Puducherry CS reviews preparations for G20 meet

January 11, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Secretary (CS) Rajeev Verma has directed all departments in the Union Territory to gear up for smooth conduct of the G20 event on climate change, slated to be held in Puducherry at the end of the month.

He convened a high-level meeting of officials to discuss the preparations. Collector and nodal officer for the event E. Vallavan, secretaries and heads of departments attended the meeting at the Chief Secretariat.

Tendering process to repair damaged roads in the town has already started. The roads would be repaired before start of the event. Municipalities have been directed to remove all hoardings in the town after Pongal festival, said an official.

