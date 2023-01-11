HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Puducherry CS reviews preparations for G20 meet

January 11, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Secretary (CS) Rajeev Verma has directed all departments in the Union Territory to gear up for smooth conduct of the G20 event on climate change, slated to be held in Puducherry at the end of the month.

He convened a high-level meeting of officials to discuss the preparations. Collector and nodal officer for the event E. Vallavan, secretaries and heads of departments attended the meeting at the Chief Secretariat.

Tendering process to repair damaged roads in the town has already started. The roads would be repaired before start of the event. Municipalities have been directed to remove all hoardings in the town after Pongal festival, said an official.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.