Puducherry CPI to protest Karaikal port takeover by Adani Group, on April 28

April 21, 2023 10:35 am | Updated 11:07 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The decision was taken at the party’s council meeting held in the presence of CPI national secretary K. Narayana, on Thursday; the agitation will be held in Karaikal

The Hindu Bureau

National secretary of CPI K. Narayana at the council meeting of the party’s Puducherry unit on Thursday | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The Puducherry unit of the Communist Party of India has decided to organise an agitation on April 28, against the taking over of the Karaikal Port by the Adani Group.

The decision was taken at the party’s council meeting held in the presence of CPI national secretary K. Narayana, on Thursday. CPI Puducherry unit secretary A. M Saleem said the agitation would be held in Karaikal. The party adopted a resolution against the taking over of the port by the Adani Group.

In another resolution, the party urged the ruling National Democratic Alliance in Puducherry to drop the plan to open more liquor outlets and distilleries.

The party also urged the administration to take steps to open a textile park. The council meeting also sought an enhancement of the fishing ban financial assistance, to ₹10,000.

Former Minister R. Viswanathan and former legislator N. Kalainathan also participated in the meeting.

