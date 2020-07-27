Puducherry COVID-19 toll rises to 43

Three more COVID-19 deaths were reported on Monday, taking the toll to 43 in Puducherry. A 72-year-old woman and two men, aged 65 and 47, succumbed to the virus, according to a Health Department bulletin. S. Mohan Kumar, Health Director, said all patients had co-morbidities. Meanwhile, all 86 new admissions during the last 24 hours were in Puducherry. While 53 patients were admitted to the IGMCRI, 33 have been admitted at Jipmer.

In all, 76 persons were discharged from the different hospitals in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases stood at 1,109, the cumulative total at 2,872 cases and those treated and discharged at 1,720.

Of the 35,704 samples tested so far, 32,291 samples tested negative and results of the remaining samples were awaited, he said.

Pointing to data that indicated that one in five in Puducherry had been infected, Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi stressed the need for sustained visible messaging so that people are made aware that they are their own protectors as well as carriers for others.

The administration must keep ramping up their prevention and enforcement messages, testing capacity and treatment.

The COVID virus challenge in Puducherry is very high as it is integrated with Tamil Nadu population, which has still not opened up fully. People have to be self law abiding for their own self interest and protection and not out of fear of getting breaking the rules. People in containment zones and quarantine need to follow the guidelines strictly for their own safety and others, she said.

The neighbours of patients in quarantine or in containment zones, while taking due precautions, need to be a social support support system and approach 104 for any help that they need.

“Fighting back COVID has to now be a people’s movement and all have to play their own roles fully,” Ms. Bedi said.