Puducherry

U.T. records 135 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY 11 July 2021 02:38 IST
Updated: 11 July 2021 02:38 IST

The Union Territory on Saturday recorded one death due to COVID-19 and 134 new cases.

The lone death was reported in Karaikal. The 68- year-old succumbed to the virus at the region’s government hospital, data released by the Health Department said.

Of the total new admissions, 96 were reported in Puducherry, 25 in Karaikal, 6 in Yanam and 7 in Mahe. The test positivity stands at 2.22%, case fatality 1.48% and recovery rate rose to 97.19%. The overall tallies are 1,769 deaths, 1,573 active cases, 1,18,831 total cases and 1,15,489 recoveries.

Advertising
Advertising

As on Saturday, 5,73,026 had been vaccinated.

Comments
More In Puducherry
Puducherry
Read more...