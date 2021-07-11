Puducherry

U.T. records 135 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

The Union Territory on Saturday recorded one death due to COVID-19 and 134 new cases.

The lone death was reported in Karaikal. The 68- year-old succumbed to the virus at the region’s government hospital, data released by the Health Department said.

Of the total new admissions, 96 were reported in Puducherry, 25 in Karaikal, 6 in Yanam and 7 in Mahe. The test positivity stands at 2.22%, case fatality 1.48% and recovery rate rose to 97.19%. The overall tallies are 1,769 deaths, 1,573 active cases, 1,18,831 total cases and 1,15,489 recoveries.

As on Saturday, 5,73,026 had been vaccinated.


