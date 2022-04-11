Puducherry continues to remain free of COVID-19

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

April 11, 2022 18:39 IST

The Union Territory continued to remain COVID-19 free on Monday. For the last two weeks, the Union Territory has not detected any fresh case, and currently, there are no active cases.

In the 24 hours, ending Monday 10 a.m., the Health Department screened 92 persons for the virus but none of the results returned positive. So far 1,962 persons have succumbed to the virus. A total of 1,65,774 persons got infected by COVID-19 in all four regions of the Union Territory. The case fatality rate now stood at 1. 18% and recovery rate at 98.82%.

