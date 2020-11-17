Puducherry constable ends life in Tindivanam

CHENNAI

17 November 2020 00:29 IST

He was found lying unconscious in a farm at Thalakanikuppam

A constable attached to the Grand Bazaar police station in Puducherry ended his life on Monday.

According to the police, S. Sadasivam, 35, of Kamaraj Nagar in Puducherry was found lying unconscious in a farm at Thalakanikuppam near Tindivanam.

He was rushed to the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) where doctors declared him dead.

Advertising

Advertising

The police said Sadasivam, who was with the Puducherry Armed Police (PAP), was transferred to the Grand Bazaar police station recently.

The Brammadesam police are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.