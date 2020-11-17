Puducherry constable ends life in Tindivanam

A constable attached to the Grand Bazaar police station in Puducherry ended his life on Monday.
According to the police, S. Sadasivam, 35, of Kamaraj Nagar in Puducherry was found lying unconscious in a farm at Thalakanikuppam near Tindivanam.
He was rushed to the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) where doctors declared him dead.
The police said Sadasivam, who was with the Puducherry Armed Police (PAP), was transferred to the Grand Bazaar police station recently.
The Brammadesam police are investigating.
Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath