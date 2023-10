October 14, 2023 07:24 am | Updated 07:24 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

A delegation of Congress leaders, led by Pradesh Congress Committee president and MP V. Vaithilingam, called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai on Friday. It was the first meeting after Mr. Vaithilingam took over as the PCC chief. The former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, CLP leader M. Vaithianathan, former Ministers M.O.H.F. Shahjahan, R. Kamalakannan and former government whip R.K.R. Anantharaman were part of the delegation.