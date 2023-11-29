Puducherry Congress slams govt. over law and order issues, power cuts and teachers’ appointments

November 29, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee has criticised the All India N.R. Congress-led National Democratic Alliance government for its poor handling of power situation, law and order issues and education sector.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Member of Parliament and PCC chief V. Vaithilingam said power disruptions had become frequent as the Electricity Department was not attending to maintenance works.

The department was not attending to electric line faults and replacing old materials. Vacancies in the department are not filled. The works in the department was shrouded with secrecy, he said.

The PCC chief said the recent seizure of ganja was only a tip of the iceberg. The ganja sale had become rampant in all parts of Puducherry, he said.

When journalists drew his attention to AIADMK’s charge against Puducherry DMK (Congress ally) leaders of having close links with recently arrested drug peddlers, Mr. Vaithilingam said there was a close link between politicians, police and drug peddlers.

“I am not concerned about who is involved or not. The sale of ganja has become rampant, and it must be curtailed at all costs. It is spoiling the life of youth,” he said.

He also questioned the appointment of retired teachers in government schools. Hundreds of teaching graduates were waiting for jobs when the government decided to fill vacancies with retired teachers, he said.

“Home, education and power are handled by one Minister. The concerned Minister was part of several Ministries. Though senior in the Ministry, his style of functioning has become questionable because of the poor handling of the subjects given to him. The Chief Minister should intervene and ask the Minister to take corrective measures,” he said.

CLP leader M. Vaithianathan said uninterrupted power shutdowns had become a routine affair in Lawspet area. “There is undeclared power shutdown in my constituency. Every day, power supply goes for a few hours. When I enquire with officials, they say the money meant to buy equipment was diverted for other purposes,” he added.