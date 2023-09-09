HamberMenu
Puducherry Congress seeks resignation of CM, HM for fatal accidents due to banners

Former CM N. Rangasamy said the ‘banner culture’ had grown after the AINRC-led NDA regime came to power; he slammed the government for not abiding by a court order prohibiting the display of such banners

September 09, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Former Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Home Minister A. Namassivayam for the fatal accident that occurred due to the display of banners in Puducherry.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, the former Chief Minister said ‘banner culture’ has grown in Puducherry after the AINRC-led NDA government came to power two years ago.

“Two-wheeler riders have lost their lives recently, after their vehicles collided with trucks when they could not see incoming vehicles due to the display of banners on the occasion of the Home Minister’s birthday. The Chief Minister and Home Minister should take responsibility for these deaths and resign. The banners had been placed despite a court order prohibiting the display of temporary publicity materials in public places,” the former CM said.

Action should be initiated against the District Collector for not implementing the court direction; the Collector cannot absolve himself from his responsibility of enforcing the ban, the former CM said.

The senior Congress leader also raised objections to the proposal to hold simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and State/UT Assemblies, under the ‘One Nation One Election’ model. This was not practical, as there are technical, practical and legal issues involved, he said.

“The Centre’s move is an assault on the federal structure of the country. Also, the BJP fear losing the upcoming Assembly elections and hence they wanted to conduct the polls along with Lok Sabha elections. The BJP has become jittery after 28 Opposition parties came together [I.N.D.I.A.] to oppose the policies of the Prime Minister,” Mr. Narayanasamy added.

