Puducherry Congress seeks JPC probe into charges against Adani Group

February 07, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and other Congress leaders participated in a protest near the State Bank of India in Puducherry on Monday, raising slogans against the Centre

The Hindu Bureau

Former Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy. File

The Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) on Monday organised a protest near the State Bank of India on Eswaran Koil Street, seeking a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into operations of the Adani Group, following allegations of financial fraud raised against the company by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research

Congress workers raised slogans against the Central government for putting public money to risk by exposing the State Bank of India (SBI) and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India to Adani Groups shares. They accused the government of assisting the Adani Group because of the Group’s alleged proximity to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, PCC chief A.V. Subramanian, vice president P.K. Devadass and district president Velmurugan were among those who participated in the protest.

