Puducherry Congress passes resolution demanding unanimous election of Rahul as president

ADVERTISEMENT

A meeting of Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee members held on Saturday passed a resolution demanding unanimous election of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as party national president.

The meeting, attended by party M.P. Hibi Eden, who has been appointed election officer by AICC for Congress presidential election, urged Mr. Gandhi to take up the president’s post. Another resolution urged Congress president Sonia Gandhi to appoint a new president for the PPCC, office bearers and AICC members from the Union Territory at the earliest, a senior party leader told The Hindu.

Around 30 newly elected members to the PPCC attended the meeting, which was chaired by president A. V. Subramanian. Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam, Leader of the party in the Legislative Assembly M. Vaithianathan, AICC co-ordinator-cum-vice president P. K Devadoss, former Ministers M. Kandasamy, M.O.H. F Shajahan, R. Kamalakannan and former government whip R.K.R. Anantharaman were among those attended the meeting.