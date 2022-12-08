Puducherry Congress organises protest to highlight deficiencies in functioning of the Education Department

December 08, 2022 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

PCC had given a protest call to condemn the delay in supplying uniforms and text books to students of government schools

The Hindu Bureau

Congress workers staging a protest in front of the Government High School at Dharmapuri in Puducherry on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Continuing with the protest call given by the Pradesh Congress Committee to highlight deficiencies in the functioning of the Education Department, Congress workers on Thursday staged a protest in front of Government High School at Dharmapuri.

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, party legislator M. Vaithianathan, PCC chief A. V. Subramanian and PCC vice president and AICC coordinator P. K. Devadoss participated in the agitation.

The PCC had given a call to organise protest near government schools to highlight the delay in supplying uniforms and text books. The party had also protested against the absence of egg in the menu for noon meal programme.

