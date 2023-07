July 08, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Congress legislature party leader in Puducherry Assembly, M. Vaithinathan on Saturday called on president of the All India Congress Committee Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi. The visit comes after AICC made MP V. Vaithilingam the president of Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee. Mr. Vaithinathan said his visit was just a courtesy call and Mr. Kharge has asked everyone to work towards the victory of party in LS polls.