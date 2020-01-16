Puducherry Congress legislator N. Danavelou suspended

The Puducherry Congress has cracked the whip on legislator N. Danavelou by suspending him for indulging in anti-party activities.

Disclosing the party high command’s decision to initiate disciplinary action against the legislator, chief of Pradesh Congress Committee A. Namassivayam on Thursday told media that the MLA had been served with a show cause notice seeking an explanation on the reason for not initiating further proceedings against him.

“The legislator has indulged in gross indiscipline by airing his views to the media before taking up the issues with party leadership. We will take further action based on his reply,” the PCC chief said.

Reiterating the charge that Mr. Danavelou was levelling allegations now after he failed to topple the government by conniving with the principal Opposition party All India N.R. Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party, Mr. Namassivayam said the legislator was merely functioning on the basis of advice given by AINRC and BJP.

Mr. Danavelou had personally approached Independent legislator V. Ramachandran seeking his support for a regime change in the Union Territory, the PCC chief said adding that the rebel legislator was not attending any of the party programmes for the last one year.