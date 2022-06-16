Puducherry Congress leaders court arrest after taking out a march in protest against ED summons to Rahul Gandhi

Centre trying to intimidate Congress ahead of the Presidential election, say leaders

Centre trying to intimidate Congress ahead of the Presidential election, say leaders

The Pradesh Congress Committee on Thursday intensified the protest against the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with PCC senior leaders courting arrest after taking out a protest march in the town.

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam, PCC chief A. V. Subramanian, former Minister M. Kandasamy, former government whip R. K. R. Anantharaman and more than 100 workers courted arrest while taking out the march.

They took out the protest march from PCC office on Vaysial Street to the Immaculate Church. After a few minutes of sloganeering against the the Central government, the leaders along with party workers courted arrest. They were later released on bail.

Interacting with media after the arrest, Mr. Narayanasamy and Mr. Vaithilingam said the BJP-led Union Government had summoned Mr. Gandhi with intention to intimidate Congress party ahead of the Presidential election. The BJP was scared of Congress taking a leadership role in putting a strong candidate against their nominee, they said.

Mr. Narayanasamy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to bring disrepute to the Nehru family and create division within opposition ranks to avoid a strong candidate against the BJP nominee for the Presidential election. The BJP was using ED for their political gains, he added.

“The BJP is not confident of having the numbers in the Presidential election. That is the reason why BJP is now talking about a consensus candidate. Using the Central agencies, the Centre was trying to demoralise the Congress to prevent emergence of a united opposition. Otherwise, there is no reason to issue summons to Mr. Gandhi without filing a case,” said Mr. Vaithilingam.

The PCC chief said the party would intensify the agitation and would organise demonstrations against the ED summons in all 30 constituencies.