Puducherry Congress leaders call on Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi

August 07, 2023 05:04 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president V. Vaithilingam, and former Minister M. Kandasamy on Monday called on former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi.

The meeting took place at the Parliament building in New Delhi.

Mr Kandasamy said the meeting was a courtesy call. The Gandhis, he said, asked them to work towards ensuring the victory of the party from the Puducherry Lok Sabha seat. The Puducherry representatives also complimented Mr. Gandhi on his legal victory in the criminal defamation case that had been filed against him.

Congress MP, representing, Krishnagiri A. Chellakumar, was also present.