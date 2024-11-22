Puducherry Congress demands JPC probe against businessman Adani

The Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee has demanded setting up of a Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe allegations against businessman Gautam Adani.

Addressing a press conference at the PCC office here on Friday, former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said the Congress party had been levelling allegations against Mr. Adani for adopting “unfair” practices to promote his business interests. The Adani group was getting “undue” support from the Central government ever since the BJP came to power in 2014, he said.

“The Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, has raised serious charges against Mr. Adani and the support he gets from the Prime Minister. Now, the Adani group had got indicted by the US Department of Justice for allegedly paying bribes to officials of State governments to buy expensive solar power from Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited. The charges are very serious. We are demanding a JPC probe against Mr. Adani,” he said.

The Congress would launch an agitation against the Central government if no action was initiated against Mr. Adani and his business house, he said. Former Minister M. Kandasamy and party vice-president P. K. Davadoss were present at the press conference.

