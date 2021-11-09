Puducherry Congress demands ₹ 5000 as rain relief

PUDUCHERRY

09 November 2021 12:11 IST

‘The Chief Minister has not even visited the affected places or given direction to the officials to survey inundated areas’.

The Congress party has asked the government to provide ₹ 5000 as rain relief to affected persons in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

In a virtual message released to the media on Monday night, former Chief Minister said the last ten days of rains have affected the livelihood means of residents in both the regions. People residing in low-lying areas have been severely affected.

As a temporary relief, the affected persons should be given a sum of ₹ 5000 and grocery items, he demanded.

Attributing the floods to lack of preparedness by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy led-NDA government, the senior Congress leader said after the new establishment assumed office the Disaster Management Authority had become “ineffective.”

The authority was not convened to make coordinated efforts to deal with floods during monsoon, Mr Narayanasamy said adding even no control room was set up to provide assistance to the people.

“The Chief Minister is not concerned about anything. He has not even visited the affected places or given direction to the officials to survey inundated areas. In contrast, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and the Ministers are on the field to review the situation,” the former Chief Minister said.

Touching upon the subject of local body polls, Mr Narayanasamy reiterated his demand for an explanation from the Chief Minister on the circumstances which led him to sign the file prepared by the State Election Commission to hold the polls without providing reservation to Backward Classes and Scheduled Tribes.

“The court has put on hold the elections but still the Chief Minister should explain to the people why he signed the file. The decision not to provide reservation for BC and ST in the polls was against social justice and constitutionsal rights of the communities,” he charged.

He also requested the government to conduct a caste survey. The government should seek time from the court to conduct the polls after holding the survey, he said.