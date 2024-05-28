Puducherry Congress Committee president blames govt. for erratic power supply to domestic consumers

Puducherry Congress Committee president V. Vaithilingam has criticised the All India N R Congress-led National Democratic Alliance government in Puducherry for the difficulties faced by the public because of the erratic power supply system.

Addressing a press conference at the PCC office on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 he said power disruptions for short durations have become a routine affair in several parts of Puducherry.

“Barring residential areas in Boulevard, unscheduled power cuts have become the norm in the last few weeks. Everyday, power goes out three to four times. There are reports that power requirements of domestic consumers are overlooked to cater industrial needs. The government should immediately address the shortcomings in the power sector,” he said.

Reiterating his allegations of irregularities in filling up of Assistant posts in government departments, he said the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms should stop the direct recruitment process to fill the vacancies. Instead, the department should fill the vacancies through promotion based on the existing Recruitment Rules.

Responding to the Lt. Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan’s remarks on putting an end to drug menace in Puducherry, the PCC chief said the police should provide details of the arrest and seizures made in drug cases.

“We welcome the action taken by the police. The police should not stop with small-time drug peddlers but should go after big fishes involved in the trade,” he said.

On the issue of difficulties faced by students obtaining caste certificates, he said the shortage of staff in Revenue Department was hampering issuance of certificates for Class 10 and Class 12 passed students.

Expressing confidence on his victory in the Puducherry Lok Sabha seat, Mr. Vaithilingam said INDIA bloc would come to power at Centre with a big majority.

“The INDIA bloc candidate will emerge victorious in Lok Sabha constituency where new Ram Temple has come up. Even Lord Ram has abandoned Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he claimed.