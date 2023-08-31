Puducherry Congress chief challenges Speaker to substantiate allegations of Assembly land misuse

August 31, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief and Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam, has challenged Speaker R. Selvam to bring out evidence to substantiate a charge levelled against him, on returning a plot of private land, acquired for the construction of a new Assembly complex at Thattanchavady, to the same owner.

Addressing a press conference along with former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy at the PCC office on Thursday, he said the notification under section 4 (1) A for acquiring the land was issued in 2012-13 when the present Chief Minister N. Rangasamy was heading the AINRC government. The Congress government came to power only in 2016, he said.

Mr. Selvam had accused the PCC chief of returning the acquired land to the same owner when Mr. Vaithilingam was Speaker during the previous Congress government.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have nothing to do with acquisition of the land or returning it. There are no remarks made by me in the file pertaining to the land acquisition. I challenge him to show the file documents. The entire proceedings for land acquisition were started when Mr. Rangasamy was heading the AINRC government previously. The Speaker should either prove his charges or apologise for making the remark,” Mr. Vaithilingam said.

Asked what he intended to do if the Speaker failed to prove the charges, the PCC chief said “I will give Mr. Selvam one month’s time. I will state the future course of action after a month,” he said.

Further, attacking the Speaker and the AINRC-led NDA government, the PCC chief said the government owed an explanation about the acquisition of land near Kannagi school in Villianur.

“The government should explain the purpose of land acquisition and who the beneficiaries are. The government also owes an explanation on the involvement of political leaders from Puducherry in cheating depositors by the now defunct, Tamil Nadu based Aarudhra Gold Trading Private Limited. Several prominent political leaders from here are involved in the chit fund scam,” he said.

Narayanasamy slams Lt Governor, CM on non-implementation of welfare schemes

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy criticised Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and the Chief Minister for delays in the implementation of the 10% reservation for government school students in medical admission.

The government should clarify whether the reservation policy was going to be introduced in the current academic session. As there was no clarity on whether the quota would be introduced this academic year, the entire counselling process for medical admission got derailed. Even counselling for nursing could not take place as per the schedule he said.

Accusing the government of only making announcements for publicity, he said even the welfare schemes such as disbursement of ₹1,000 per month to women belonging to BPL families, the LPG subsidy and the ₹50,000 as fixed deposit in the name of newborn girl children, remained only on paper, he added.

“The government has failed to deliver on any of the promises; it has only indulged in publicity and corruption. The Lt Governor, Chief Minister and Ministers are not in the least bothered about the welfare of the public,” Mr. Narayanasamy said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT