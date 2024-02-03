Puducherry Congress chief challenges AIADMK to openly criticise PM Narendra Modi

February 03, 2024 12:36 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) and president of the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) V. Vaithilingam has challenged the Puducherry leadership of the AIADMK to openly criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi if the party’s decision to sever ties with the BJP was genuine.

Speaking at the PCC office on Friday, February 2, 2024, Mr. Vaithilingam said the AIADMK has made claims of snapping ties with the BJP. “If Anbalagan’s [AIADMK Puducherry unit secretary] party has snapped ties with the BJP, let him issue a statement against Mr. Modi. He will not, because his party works in the shadow of the AINRC-BJP government in Puducherry,” the PCC chief said.

Questioning the AIADMK for its alliance with the AINRC in the 2021 Assembly polls, Mr. Vaithilingam said former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had used harsh words against Chief Minister and AINRC chief N. Rangasamy for “betraying” the AIADMK after the 2011 Assembly polls.

“Ms. Jayalalithaa had even called Mr. Rangasamy a traitor after he refused to include the AIADMK in the Ministry after the two parties fought the 2011 Assembly polls together. Even after this, the AIADMK joined hands with the AINRC in the last Assembly elections. It is ironical that the party accepted Mr. Rangasamy who was once described by Ms Jayalalithaa as traitor,” he said.

The PCC chief challenged the AIADMK to field a candidate in Puducherry for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He also the criticised BJP for politicising the consecration of the new Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. “Ram is worshipped by Hindus. It is not because of the BJP that people worship Ram or go to temple. The BJP is using religion to secure votes,” he said

