Puducherry

Puducherry Cong. MLA suspended

‘The MLA has indulged in gross indiscipline by airing his views to the media’

The Congress cracked the whip on legislator N. Danavelou by suspending him for indulging in anti-party activities.

Disclosing the party high command’s decision to initiate disciplinary action against the legislator, chief of Pradesh Congress Committee A. Namassivayam on Thursday told media that the MLA had been served with a show-cause notice seeking an explanation. “The legislator has indulged in gross indiscipline by airing his views to the media before taking up the issues with party leadership. We will take further action based on his reply,” the PCC chief said.

