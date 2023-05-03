Puducherry compiles a database on medicinal plants to guide indigenous therapeutics

May 03, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Puducherry has joined the group of states that has evolved a scientific database on herbal flora in their respective regions, with a team of indigenous medicine experts completing the documentation of about 140 herbal flora species associated with a range of medical applications.

The survey, launched by the Puducherry Medicinal Plants Board under the Ministry of AYUSH, was limited to the topography of the city and suburban regions of Puducherry. There are plans to undertake similar efforts in Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions to put together a comprehensive database on medicinal plants in the Union Territory.

The findings have been consolidated into the first ‘Compendium of Medicinal Plants’ which was recently released by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy.

Broadly, these plants documented in the bi-lingual (English/Tamil) compendium are being used as relief agents in respiratory ailments, as anti-pyretics or in anti-inflammatory and pain-killer formulations. The therapeutic value of these medicinal plants was in treatment of fever, asthma, jaundice, insect bite, haemorrhoids, skin issues and tooth problems. Some plants were also commonly used for management of snake bite.

The first compendium of its kind, that maps locally available plant species against their phytochemical and therapeutic properties, is expected to be a useful resource for practitioners of Ayurveda and other traditional systems of medicine, botanists, researchers and the trade sector, said R. Sridharan, Director of Indigenous System of Medicine and Homoeopathy and CEO of the Plants Board, who led the initiative.

Commonly, single herbs are used for basic health care while poly herbal preparations are associated with management of acute/chronic ailments.

The team, which also comprised Siddha experts B. Rajalakshmi and K. Jayanthi, engaged local communities with native knowledge of medicinal plants, to undertake field visits across Puducherry.

Among the villages covered in the survey were Oussudu, Bahour, Poornamkuppam, Pudukuppam, Thirukanur, Karayamputhur, Katterikuppam and Madgadipet.

“The Government of India has formulated guidelines for these surveys and many other States have already completed documentation of medicinal plants. It is only now that Puducherry has joined the league due to several factors, including some initial hiccups in commencing the programme,” said Dr. Sridharan.

He points out that widespread deforestation coupled with urbanisation has imperilled several medicinal plants, including many that were red-listed. These factors, along with the expanding demand for medicinal plants, has strengthened the case for sustainable conservation of these invaluable plant species

The survey, which began in 2019, was interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and by the time it concluded and the findings released, the market for herbal therapeutics and nutritional supplements had increased exponentially, indigenous medicine practitioners said.

To offset the increased exploitation of the flora from spiralling demand for raw materials, the Board has been organising initiatives to encourage cultivation of medicinal plants in addition to providing guidance and hosting buyer-seller meets..

“Going forward, the Board plans to set up its own testing laboratory in the city”, Dr. Sridharan said.