Puducherry

Puducherry Collector given additional charge of Health

District Collector T. Arun has been given charge of Secretary (Health) until Prasanth Kumar Panda rejoins duty. Mr Panda has proceeded on leave, Under Secretary to Government V. Jaisankar said in an order.

