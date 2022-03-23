Puducherry Collector E. Vallavan inspects New Bus Stand

‘The govt. will consider improving the amenities under the smart city project’

Collector E. Vallavan on Tuesday said the Puducherry government will improve the facilities at the New Bus Stand.

Addressing the media after inspecting the bus stand, Mr. Vallavan said the government would consider improving the amenities under the smart city project. Steps would be taken to install Closed-Circuit Television Cameras (CCTV) for better monitoring of people inside the bus terminus. Facilities would also be provided to supply potable drinking water, he said.

Complaints related to unhygienic toilets would be also be taken up with the concerned departments for remedial measures, he said. The Revenue department would be asked to look into encroachments inside the bus stand. The government was also contemplating constructing a new bus stand on the outskirts of the town, the Collector said.

Local legislator G. Nehru alias Kuppusamy (Independent) had complained to the Collector about large-scale encroachments and lack of facilities inside the bus stand.