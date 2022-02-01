Puducherry

Puducherry Collector declares protests near electricity department offices unlawful

Puducherry Collector E. Vallavan   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

District Collector E. Vallavan on Monday declared all gatherings in the form of strike, protests and agitations in the offices of Electricity Department as unlawful.

“Electricity is an essential service. Critical services like hospitals and water supply are also dependent on electric power supply. Any indefinite disruption in the supply of electricity is likely to cause disturbance to public tranquillity and danger to human life, health and safety. This necessitates immediate prohibition of any activity which adversely affects the supply of electricity,” Mr Vallavan said in his order.

The order said there should be no action by any individual obstructing workers employed to ensure supply of power. Action would be initiated against violators, he added.


