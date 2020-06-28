Puducherry CM’s office closed after staff test positive

PUDUCHERRY

28 June 2020

The Office of the Chief Minister at the Legislative Assembly has been closed for two days after a staff tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

A multi-tasking staff member, who works at the office of Chief Minister’s Private secretary, tested positive for the coronavirus.

After disinfectants were sprayed, the office was sealed on Saturday morning. The sanitisation of entire Assembly will also take place, an official told The Hindu.

“At least four to five people who have been in close contact with the affected person has been quarantined. The health department will make an assessment on the number of people to be tested and they will all be quarantined by evening,” he said.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, who was in the office for a few hours, attended certain immediate works and left around noon.