Puducherry CM writes to PM Modi reiterating demand for inclusion of U.T. in Finance Commission recommendations

July 07, 2023 12:23 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterating his government’s demand for inclusion of the Union Territory under the ambit of the Finance Commission recommendations to avail of more funds. He wrote the letter hours before the scheduled visit of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for a Credit Outreach Programme in Puducherry.

Mr. Rangasamy said Puducherry had not found a place in the Terms and Reference (ToR) of successive Finance Commissions. The administration has been requesting the Central government to include Puducherry in the ToR by amending Article 280 (3) of the Constitution as regards “State,” or to make a special reference in the Constitution to include the U.T. with legislature, for the devolution of funds.

Puducherry was treated on par with other States on all subjects pertaining to financial reforms, including for the fiscal roadmap, he pointed out. Besides, the Centre has allowed the UT to avail of all kinds of borrowings including open markets and negotiated loans from financial institutions as permissible to States and to stand as guarantee upon the securities of the Consolidated Fund of Puducherry as per section 48-A of the Union Territory Act, 1963.

“Also, the UT is treated akin to States for the funding pattern (Centre:State) of Centrally Sponsored Schemes and is not considered for 100% CSS funds as was granted to other UTs. The 242nd Department related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs has recommended inclusion of Puducherry under the scheme of Financial Assistance to States for Capital Investment as it will help Puducherry to get interest free financial assistance for development works,” the Chief Minister said.

With the Union Government in the process of setting up the 16th Finance Commission, the Chief Minister said this was the right time for the UT to make a fresh request for inclusion in the ToR.

Seeking special assistance of ₹2,328 crore for capital expenditure, the Chief Minister said the amount could be utilised for the government’s plan for airport expansion, construction of the new Assembly Complex, upgradation of health infrastructure and setting up of a medical university and a national law university.

